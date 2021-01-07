Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 7th (ABC, CEU, NRG, PPC, QSR, SGY, TOT, TSLX, TSM, UE)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 7th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from Pharmaceutical segment and World Courier business, which have been generating significant profits for quite some time. Moreover, it witnessed increase in gross profit in the quarter under review. A strong fiscal 2021 outlook instills optimism in the stock. AmerisourceBergen exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the consensus mark. Over the past year, AmerisourceBergen outperformed the industry. However, the company continues to encounter headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cut-throat competition in the MedTech space and economic stagnation amid coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Meanwhile, both gross and operating margins remained flat compared with the prior-year quarter.”

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is on track to benefit from proper execution of its transformation plan. It targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 from its 2014 base value. The utility halted late and non-pay disconnects for residential clients in Texas to offer some relief to customers in times of financial distress post COVID-19 outbreak. The company continues to enhance its shareholder value through stock repurchases and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both federal and state levels. Moreover, many of its facilities are getting old, thereby heightening risks of unplanned outages, which can disrupt operations and hurt profitability. Also, stiff competition in the wholesale power markets and cyber security hazards are added woes.”

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost when the company reported robust third-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Also, earnings beat the consensus mark. Results gained from strength in Europe and Mexico operations. Notably, Pilgrim’s Pride’s European operations continued to benefit from better operational efficiencies, robust retail demand and solid pork exports to China. Apart from these, Pilgrim’s Pride’s customer centric approach and efforts to augment marketing support of its brands bode well. Moreover, its focus on expanding in the fresh food space is noteworthy. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations amid COVID-19. Moreover, increased cost of sales and unfavorable currency rates are a concern.”

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$0.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.30.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. They currently have C$1.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.60.

