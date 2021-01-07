Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.82. 10,484,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 6,693,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 455,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

