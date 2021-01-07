Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $256.82

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $256.82 and last traded at $256.82, with a volume of 894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.97.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Tobam bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,645,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,809,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.