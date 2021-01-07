Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading Up 6.9%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.86. 2,564,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,138,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eros STX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

