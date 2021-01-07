ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Up 10.2%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 640,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 269,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPIX shares. BidaskClub raised ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $410.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

