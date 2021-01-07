ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Trading Down 0.8%

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 1,220,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,275,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.