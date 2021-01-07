Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851.60 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $7.32 or 0.00018610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $851.60 million and $1.79 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,255.40 or 0.03190914 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

