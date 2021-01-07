Ethereum Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $314,253.28 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

