EtherGem Price Down 15.3% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $260,183.54 and $62,712.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

