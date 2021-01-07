Etherparty (FUEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $603.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $235,429.32 and approximately $603.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

