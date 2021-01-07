EUNO Reaches Market Cap of $9.35 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.35 million and $24,122.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00421585 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,084,679,052 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

