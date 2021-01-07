Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.09. Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 940,657 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.09.

About Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

