European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.00

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 121.90 ($1.59), with a volume of 469642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.75 ($1.59).

The company has a market cap of £438.67 million and a P/E ratio of 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.76.

In other news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 928 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £955.84 ($1,248.81).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

