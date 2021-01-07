(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $861.00

Shares of (EUT.L) (LON:EUT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $861.00 and traded as high as $880.00. (EUT.L) shares last traded at $861.00, with a volume of 24,994 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 861 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 820.88. The firm has a market cap of £346.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About (EUT.L) (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

