Evan Roberts Sells 80,245 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PHR opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.