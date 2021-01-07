EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0019

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $59,315.72 and $75,133.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030202 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002728 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

