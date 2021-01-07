Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. 161,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 97,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.