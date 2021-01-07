Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $1.57 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00281673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00030756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.90 or 0.02720918 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

