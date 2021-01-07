EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 3,559 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,008.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

On Monday, October 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 4,260 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $166,480.80.

EverQuote stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 626.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

