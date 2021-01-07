Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.42

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $13.44. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 14,572 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

In related news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total value of C$33,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,986,119. Insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $454,913 in the last three months.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

