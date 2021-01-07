Everus (EVR) Market Cap Achieves $12.80 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Everus has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Everus has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00042864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.51 or 0.02843407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

