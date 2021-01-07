Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy Sells 31,814 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,132. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

