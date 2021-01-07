Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 5.2%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.19 and last traded at $130.70. Approximately 1,926,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,611,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

