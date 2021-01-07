ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $610,917.28 and approximately $10,469.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006299 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

