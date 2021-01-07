Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 65,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

