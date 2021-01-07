ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.66

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.66 and last traded at $87.45, with a volume of 9026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Get ExlService alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,525.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.