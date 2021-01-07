EXMR (EXMR) Price Reaches $3.08 on Top Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000233 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

