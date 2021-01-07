Exosis Reaches Market Cap of $20,035.14 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $20,035.14 and approximately $5,990.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,556.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.42 or 0.03217153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00439725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.22 or 0.01172889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00394022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00185693 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 668,603 coins and its circulating supply is 503,603 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.