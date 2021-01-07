eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 8.7% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.17 and last traded at $66.07. 992,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 956,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.48 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,666 shares of company stock valued at $21,873,050 over the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.