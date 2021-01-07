eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 8.7% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.17 and last traded at $66.07. 992,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 956,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.48 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $106,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,666 shares of company stock valued at $21,873,050 over the last three months. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
