Expanse Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $774,219.65 and $4,716.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

