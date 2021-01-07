extraDNA One Day Volume Tops $108,463.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 60.6% against the dollar. One extraDNA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $149,884.00 and approximately $108,463.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,932.17 or 0.99880992 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00273735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00457372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00143682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

