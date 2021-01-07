EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 16.4%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares shot up 16.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.35. 637,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 759,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several brokerages have commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. Research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

