F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of above $2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $623-626 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.35 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.76.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $180.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,308. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.48. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,606.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $86,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,325.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

