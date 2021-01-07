Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO) Shares Down 6.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) (CVE:FO)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 389,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 218,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$137.46 million and a P/E ratio of -155.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FO.V) Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

