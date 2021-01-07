Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 1,527.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1,013.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 1,527.9% against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $108,199.72 and $124.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00313317 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.26 or 0.02810387 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

