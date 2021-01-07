Fantasy Sports Trading 1,389.2% Higher Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 86% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $109,652.41 and approximately $125.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 1,389.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00282217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00028504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.94 or 0.02658465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.