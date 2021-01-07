FantasyGold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $486,940.32 and approximately $14.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00107696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00441084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00051806 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

