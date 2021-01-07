FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.54

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.54, with a volume of 1667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.