Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.07

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.07 and last traded at $108.80, with a volume of 7157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $354,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

