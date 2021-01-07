Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9,132.00

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,132 ($119.31) and last traded at GBX 9,130 ($119.28), with a volume of 22745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,774 ($114.63).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,710 ($87.67) target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,828.11 ($89.21).

Get Ferguson plc (FERG.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.59 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,584.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,658.84.

In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,786 ($101.72), for a total transaction of £1,069,796.40 ($1,397,695.85).

About Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.