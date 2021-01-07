Fetch.ai Trading Up 34.5% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $53.47 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Korbit and Coinall. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00302359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.42 or 0.02835108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, KuCoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Dcoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Bittrex, WazirX, Binance, MXC, Coinall, Korbit, Bitrabbit, BitAsset and BiKi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

