Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,412.86

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,412.86 and traded as low as $2,404.00. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) shares last traded at $2,438.00, with a volume of 233,814 shares.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,116 ($27.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 59.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,412.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.47.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

