Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Up 1.4%

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 53,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 40,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 153.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000.

