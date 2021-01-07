Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 7,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 4.00% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

