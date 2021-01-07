Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $291.50

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 288.63 ($3.77), with a volume of 28725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.76).

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.68.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.