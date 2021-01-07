Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $506.01

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $506.01 and last traded at $506.01, with a volume of 348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $494.72.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2,271.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

