Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

FIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.63 ($81.91).

Shares of FIE traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €68.55 ($80.65). The stock had a trading volume of 64,988 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.22. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

