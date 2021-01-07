Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.63 ($80.74).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of FIE stock opened at €68.55 ($80.65) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of €63.83 and a 200 day moving average of €64.22.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

