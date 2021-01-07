Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $30.47.
In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
