Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

