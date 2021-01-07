Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $31.62 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 117730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.51.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

